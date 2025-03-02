South Gate police seize 300+ pounds of meth during traffic stop

article

The Brief South Gate police arrested a man allegedly carrying more than 300 pounds of meth in their truck. A police K9 named Otis helped locate the drugs. The drugs are worth more than $1 million on the street, according to police.



Police in South Gate arrested a person after they found more than 300 pounds of methamphetamines in their truck.

What we know:

It happened on Friday, near Firestone Boulevard and the 710 Freeway, according to the South Gate Police Department.

Officers had pulled the driver over. During the stop, officers brought out their K9, a dog named Otis. The department shared video of the stop on its Facebook page. In the video, Otis is seen reacting and scratching near the flat bed of the truck.

When officers opened the tailgate, they found multiple boxes containing over 300 pounds of meth.

Officers arrested the driver for possession.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say why the driver was pulled over, or if it was related to a drug investigation. They also didn't reveal the driver's identity.