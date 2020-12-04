SoCal to soon be under Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order after dropping under ICU capacity threshold

article

All of Southern California will soon be under Governor Gavin Newsom's strict stay-at-home order. This comes as California's health officials reported that the Southern California region's ICU capacity dropped below the threshold needed to warrant the stay-at-home order.

The public health order kicks in at 12:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 and the region -- in our case, the Southern California region -- has another 24 hours to implement Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order.

In theory, FOX 11's viewing area has about 48-plus hours -- or Sunday, 11:59 p.m. -- to implement Gov. Newsom's order. San Joaquin Valley will also join Southern California as the other region to be under a stay-at-home order.

Here's how ICU bed capacity currently looks for all those regions*:

Northern California: 20.9% ICU capacity

Bay Area: 21.2% ICU capacity

Greater Sacramento: 21.4% ICU capacity

San Joaquin Valley: 14.1% ICU capacity

Southern California: 13.1% ICU capacity

*= information taken from California Department of Public Health.

What will the stay-at-home order look like? Bars, wineries, personal services like hair salons and barbershops will all be forced to close. Schools with waivers can stay open and so can critical infrastructure. Retail can stay open at 20% capacity.

All restaurants would be limited to takeout and delivery -- no more outdoor dining.

