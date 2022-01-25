Snoop Dogg to drive lowrider from Van Nuys shop for Super Bowl LVI halftime commercial

article

The Super Bowl is as much about the half-time music as it is the football game.

A sleek trailer dropped last week with the artists Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and one very fancy lowrider. That car is owned by Chris Mills of Stealth Motorworks in Van Nuys.

Mills is a custom car builder and got the call that his car was in the running for a commercial. He learned the day before the shoot that it was for a Super Bowl LVI ad and that his friend Snoop Dogg would be behind the wheel.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

In the glossy video, the artists get the call to go to SoFi Stadium with Snoop flipping a U-turn in a black lowrider. That commercial was directed by industry leader F. Gary Gray. Mills, who was on set for some shots said, "It came out epic. To me, it's an iconic commercial."

Mills has his own car club, Selfmade SoCal. He says he actually did the driving in the ad with the Snoop scenes shot with the car on a trailer bed.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off Sunday, February 13 in Inglewood. The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to be the second team in as many years to play in the big game in their home stadium as they face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.