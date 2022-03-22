'Smash-and-grab' robbery under investigation in Beverly Hills, multiple suspects on the run

article

A "smash-and-grab" robbery is under investigation in Beverly Hills.

The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call in th.e 200 block of South Beverly Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to BHPD, multiple suspects were involved in the incident and ran off in an unknown vehicle.

Officials warn traffic in the area may be impacted due to the ongoing police activity.

Officials have not provided a description of the suspects or the car they drove off in.

