Smash-and-grab incident under investigation at a Nordstrom in Canoga Park

Another smash-and-grab incident is under investigation in Southern California, this time in Canoga Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a Nordstrom at the Westfield Topanga & The Village in Canoga Park.

No injuries were reported in the incident. As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the smash-and-grab incident.

Wednesday's incident comes as law enforcement officers across California deal with smash-and-grab robberies targeting high-end retail centers. LAPD had previously responded to a smash-and-grab incident at a different Nordstrom earlier in the week at The Grove. That incident led to three of the 20 suspects being arrested.

Over the weekend, police in Beverly Hills responded to incidents with criminals trying to break into stores in the area with sledgehammers. The suspects in those cases, however, failed in their robbery mission as the windows they tried to smash were made of bulletproof materials.

