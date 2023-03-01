Sinkhole opens up in Pico-Union

What began as a pothole has turned into a massive sinkhole following days of rain in Pico-Union.

The gaping sinkhole is located in the area near Eldon Avenue between 12th and Pico.

The Los Angeles Police Department estimated the sinkhole to be about three feet across and around ten feet deep, but a closer look shows a wide area underneath washed away.

As the sinkhole grows, so does concern, as it continues to threaten the area.

Street services said they will be breaking asphalt around the hole and determine what is causing all the erosion. Several factors are being considered, including how old the street is and if something could have been defective when the street was first built.