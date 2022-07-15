Homicide investigation underway after shooting victim dies in San Pedro hospital parking lot

A homicide investigation was launched on Friday morning after a shooting victim who sought medical aid died in an SUV that was parked at the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in San Pedro on Friday morning.

The location and circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown.

Video from SkyFOX shows the black Toyota RAV4 that pulled into the hospital parking lot was riddled with bullet holes. A short time later, the victim who was in the passenger seat, was declared dead by authorities.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are currently at the scene.

No further information was immediately released.

