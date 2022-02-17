Suspect hurt in shooting in Norwalk

article

A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Norwalk Thursday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 12100 block of Foster Road. FOX 11 was told the suspect on the scene is hurt but have not surrendered to deputies.

Officials did not say who opened fire first. LASD did not specify how the suspect got hurt or what prompted deputies to respond to the Foster Road scene.

Officials did not specify who opened fire in the scene or what prompted the shooting to take place in the first place.

No officers or deputies are hurt on scene, LASD said.

