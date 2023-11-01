Shooting under investigation in Calabasas

article

A shooting is under investigation in Calabasas late Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an armed suspect in the 23500 block of Calabasas Road a little after 7:30 p.m. LAPD did not specify what the suspect was armed with, but the suspect ended up getting shot by one of the officers.

It is unknown what prompted the officer to open fire. It is unknown how bad the suspect's injuries were.

