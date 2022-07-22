Shooting investigation involving Riverside County deputy underway in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - The public is being asked to avoid a section of Moreno Valley after Riverside County Sheriff’s officials said they are investigating a shooting involving a deputy.
The department said on social media at 12:34 p.m. that the incident occurred at the intersection of Perris Boulevard and John F. Kennedy Drive.
It is unknown if any deputies were injured.
No further information was immediately released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates