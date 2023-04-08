5-year-old shot, killed in Interstate 880 shooting in Fremont

A young child has died after being shot on Interstate 880 Saturday evening between Fremont and Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 5-year-old girl's first name is Eliyanah and at the request of her family and police, we are not saying her last name just yet.

CHP says they got a call at 6:40 Saturday night about a possible shooting on southbound 880 in Fremont.

They confirmed that a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during the incident.

The shooting happened near the Dixon Landing Road exit and police believe the ordeal may have started in Fremont with another shooting.

Traffic on 880 was backed up for about three hours after all lanes were closed just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening, as police conducted an investigation.

Police in Santa Cruz also posted on social media last night saying they pursued and stopped a car believed to be associated with the shootings in Fremont and a shooting causing a child’s death.

They recovered a gun and three people in that car were arrested in Santa Cruz.

Neither police in Santa Cruz nor Fremont have confirmed if the three people arrested were actually involved in this freeway shooting. Police say they hope to have more information about this case sometime on Monday.

