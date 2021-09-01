Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown

A shooting at a North Carolina high school has prompted a lockdown, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities haven’t confirmed if anyone has been injured or killed but say the campus is secured.

"Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown" the office posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "There has been a shooting on school property."

The Winston-Salem Police Department is also helping with the investigation. Police also sent out a tweet to parents about the lockdown.

Authorities say students are being transported to the nearby Robinhood Family YMCA to be reunited with their parents.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District tells FOX Television Stations more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



