Sheriff, DA to provide update on ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will provide an update Wednesday morning on the investigation into the ambush shooting of two on-duty deputies in Compton.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey is also expected to speak at the 10 a.m. press conference.

The two deputies were shot on Sept. 12 at the Metro A (Blue) Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Palmer Street.

RELATED: Two LASD deputies shot at Compton train station, search for suspect underway

Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching the patrol vehicle from behind, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle, pulling out a handgun and firing through the passenger side window. The gunman is then seen running away.

Advertisement

"Despite being critically injured, the deputies valiantly cared for each other's wounds and safety, communicated their location and plight to others, and tactically prepared for another attack," according to a statement from the department.

The shooter was described by the sheriff's department as a "male Black, 28- to 30-years-old, wearing dark clothing, who was last seen heading northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black four-door sedan."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

A reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect had increased to more than $600,000.

Both deputies were released from the hospital earlier this month.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's tip line at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.