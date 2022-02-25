Search underway for suspects in Beverly Hills robbery attempt

article

The search is on for the suspects wanted in connection to a robbery attempt in Beverly Hills.

The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call of a fight that broke out between three males in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive. At first police believed it may have been an attempted carjacking but officers at the scene later found out it was a robbery attempt.

One of the suspects may have been armed with a handgun at the time of the robbery attempt. The suspects ran off from the scene and may have left Beverly Hills all together, police said.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the incident.

