Search underway for offender who walked away from LA reentry facility

Authorities are searching for an offender who walked away from a Los Angeles re-entry facility Saturday.

Oscar Orozco, 34, was last seen at the Male Community Reentry Program facility on April 9 around 10 p.m.

He is described as 5'11", 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and gray shorts.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Orozco was convicted in Kern County in 2015 for possession of a controlled substance in jail/prison.

His scheduled release date was February 2023.

Anyone who sees Orozco should call 911 immediately.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.