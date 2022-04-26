Search for kidnapped San Jose baby leads to confusion

Authorities on Tuesday released an image of a van in which they believe a man might be driving with a kidnapped baby from San Jose and then they pulled it back, adding confusion to an already dramatic and intense search for a 3-month-old boy.

At about 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol shared an image of a 2011 silver Nissan Quest that they said was the possible suspect vehicle involved in the kidnap of a baby Brendan Cuellar.

But then about 90 minutes later, San Jose police said they couldn't confirm what the CHP was making public and soon afterward, the CHP pulled the picture of the van from its Twitter feed.

Why the van image was shared and then deleted was not made clear.

In addition, early Tuesday, a tow truck was seen taking a blue Nissan Pathfinder with Georgia license plates away from the neighborhood but police would not say if that vehicle was related to the kidnap suspect search.

Despite having many questions about the case, Sgt. Christian Camarillo emailed on Tuesday that the department does not "have any new developments to share with the public at this time."

Still, San Jose police, the FBI and the California Highway Patrol are looking for Brandon, who was seen on surveillance video being carried away in his car seat by a man in dark jeans and a blue shirt Monday about 1 p.m. from an apartment at 1020 Elm at McKenzie streets.

WATCH: Video of kidnapper walking away with 3-month old boy in San Jose

The man was also wearing a mask and the baby's family said they did not know who he was.

Camarillo said the baby's grandmother first alerted police to the abduction.

She was unloading groceries when Brandon was taken from the bedroom of their apartment. The grandmother had taken the baby inside and then gone back to the car to unload groceries, police said. Brandon was gone when she returned moments later.

MORE: Surveillance images capture man kidnapping 3-month-old baby in San Jose

She was watching the baby when his mother was at work. The mother has been cooperating with police.

Camarillo said the father is out of the picture and is incarcerated. He would not provide any more information about the father.

"We're going to stay on this until we find this baby," Camarillo said.

Police said to call detectives at: (408) 277-4166 or 911 if you’ve seen the suspect or the baby.

Additional photo of Brandon Cuellar.

