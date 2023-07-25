Part of Santa Monica Bluffs in danger of crumbling, falling onto PCH

Heads up, drivers!

Crews will be temporarily closing portions of the westbound 10 Freeway, northbound Pacific Coast Highway, and the northbound Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp as they rush to address what appears to be a portion of the Santa Monica Bluffs in danger of crumbling and falling onto PCH.

According to city officials, crews will use a large crane with a clamshell attachment to remove the top portion of the unstable bluff and slowly break it apart for hauling off-site.

To accommodate these emergency repairs, the following road closures will go into effect 11:30 p.m. Tuesday:

Northbound Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp to PCH closed starting 11:30 p.m. Tuesday

Westbound 10 Fwy at Lincoln Boulevard through northbound PCH to the California Incline closed at 2 a.m. Wednesday

All road closures are expected to be lifted by noon Wednesday.

Officials said the Lincoln Boulevard off-ramp to the eastbound 10 Freeway will remain open, in addition to the California Incline, southbound PCH, and eastbound 10 Freeway.

Traffic from the 10 Freeway that needs to access PCH will be detoured at the Lincoln Boulevard off-ramp and rerouted using the following streets:

Wilshire Blvd./ Santa Monica Blvd.

Ocean Ave.

California incline

To see a detailed schedule of the closures, tap or click here.