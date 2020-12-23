Santa Ana winds returning to Southland; red flag warnings in effect

As the Santa Ana winds return to the Southland, red flag warnings have been issued across Southern California this week.

A red flag warning is in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with the exception of those living in the Antelope Valley, through noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Both counties could see up to 60 mph gusts, with the mountains and foothills getting the strongest winds, according to NWS.

Parts of Orange County are also under a red flag warning during the same hours, with wind gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph in Santa Ana Mountain canyons.

Potential impacts from the strong gusts will be hazardous driving conditions, downed trees and powerlines and rapid growth of new fires, according to NWS.

As for Wednesday's forecast, FOX 11 Meteorologist Rick Dickert said a low-pressure system to the southwest of California will produce considerable middle and high-level clouds. Highs during the day could be between 65°F to 75°F.

Story developing, check back for updates.

