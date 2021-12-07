Restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2021

The holiday season is upon us and for those who aren’t up for cooking this year or who don’t celebrate Christmas, several restaurants will still be open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day to help with your meal planning.

Hours may vary by location so be sure to check with the restaurant near you before making permanent plans.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however, hours may be reduced. Diners can check on www.applebees.com/locations for each restaurants’ specific hours.

Benihana

The popular sushi and Japanese steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours vary by location but most locations should operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Boston Market

Boston Market will be open on Christmas Eve and select locations on Christmas Day.

FILE - Long lines outside Boston Market on Thanksgiving Day as people pick up their turkey dinners. (Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s will be open on Christmas Eve but hours may vary by location. The restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s will close earlier (4 p.m.) on Christmas Eve to give their employees "time to spend with their families and friends," according to a Chili’s spokesperson. All locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be open on Christmas Eve until 2 p.m. local time and will be closed on Christmas.

"We look forward to giving our employees the opportunity to spend the holiday at home showing care to their families and friends," a Cracker Barrel spokesperson told FOX TV Stations.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however, hours may vary by location. Customers should double-check with their local Dunkin’ Donuts before making a visit.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year but hours may vary by location, according to a company spokesperson.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

The famous steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time and on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Starbucks

Starbucks may have a few locations that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however, hours may vary by location. Customers are strongly encouraged to double-check before attempting to satisfy their caffeine needs.

McDonald’s

The popular fast-food franchise is usually open on most holidays, according to a company spokesperson. However, some location hours may vary on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and customers are encouraged to double-check with their local McDonald’s.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time and will be closed Christmas Day.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Waffle House

Waffle House is traditionally open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some locations have changed their hours, according to a company spokesperson.

While the restaurant has been opened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, customers are strongly advised to check their local Waffle House before making plans to eat there for the upcoming holiday.