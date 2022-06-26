Rescue crews searching for 9-year-old boy in Lake Elsinore

Riverside County search and rescue crews are working to find a 9-year-old boy trapped in the waters of Lake Elsinore Sunday.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department say they responded to a call for a drowning child around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to officials, the 9-year-old boy was swimming with his family, and his family noted that he was having trouble swimming before going underwater.

RCSD deployed a helicopter and dive team to try and locate the drowning boy, but have not yet been able to find him. Officials say they'll continue the search until sundown. If the boy's not found by then, the search will continue at sunrise Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.