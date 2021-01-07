Reports regarding death of US Capitol police officer 'not accurate,' officials say

article

The U.S. Capitol Police say media reports regarding the death of an officer are "not accurate."

In a statement issued on Thursday, officials say:

"Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away. We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time."

Officials say the department will issue a statement at the "appropriate time," if deemed necessary.

Supporters of President Donald Trump "actively attacked" U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers Wednesday with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and "took up other weapons against our officers," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said early Thursday.

Sund defended his department's response to the violent mob in a statement, saying officers "acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions" as they stormed the building.

On Thursday evening, officials confirmed with Fox News that Sund will resign effective January 16 amid calls to do so following the breach of the Capitol.

