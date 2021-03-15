Report: City councilman Joe Buscaino to enter race for Mayor of Los Angeles

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino plans to enter the 2022 race for mayor, according to a published report.

The Los Angeles Times said today that Buscaino -- a 46-year-old former police officer who now represents the 15th Council District -- will launch his campaign today.

The newspaper said Buscaino, a Democrat, will focus on the issues of homelessness and rising crime. The office is officially nonpartisan.

"This isn't the city I know and love," Buscaino said.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti cannot seek a third term due to term limits.

Prior to his election to the City Council in 2012, Buscaino served for 15 years on the LAPD. He currently is a reserve officer.

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino (FOX 11)

Buscaino is president pro tempore of the council. His district includes Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, San Pedro, Watts and Wilmington as well as the Port of Los Angeles.

He has served as chair of the City's Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee since 2017. The committee oversees the Port of Los Angeles.

He also serves as vice chair of the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee, and is a member of the Public Safety Committee, Transportation Committee, Homelessness & Poverty Committee, and the Ad Hoc Committee on the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games.

City Attorney Mike Feuer has already announced his candidacy -- doing so last year. But Buscaino will be the first city councilman to join the race.

The primary for the election is scheduled for June 7, 2022.

