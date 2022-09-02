Aspiring rapper among 2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting: LAPD

Two men in their 20s, including aspiring rapper Wakko The Kidd, are in critical condition following a shooting that occurred during an overnight follow-home robbery in North Hollywood, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the two victims were at a recording studio in Hollywood on Barham Boulevard late Thursday night and were apparently followed. When they returned home in North Hollywood to the 11100 block of Califa Street, near the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Oxnard Street, they were surrounded by at least two suspects wearing ski masks and were held up at gunpoint.

LAPD investigators said the two victims were shot multiple times before the suspects drove away from the scene in a white SUV. When first responders arrived, the victims were taken to the hospital and were rushed into surgery.

No further information was immediately released.

