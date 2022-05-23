Ramit Vamar drops out of LA Mayor's race

The list of candidates in the Los Angeles mayor's race continues to shrink.

Entrepreneur Ramit Varma announced Monday he is dropping out of the race and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso.

Last week, City Atorney Mike Feuer quit the race and endorsed Rep. Karen Bass.

A few days before him, City Councilman Joe Buscaino ended his campaign and announced his support for Caruso.

Angelenos have already been sent their ballots from the Los Angeles County Clerk, and voting ends for the election on June 7.

The primary ballot -- sent out before both Varma ended his campaign -- includes Caruso, Bass, Councilman Kevin de León, activist Gina Viola, real estate agent Mel Wilson, business executive Craig Greiwe, social justice advocate Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, lawyer Andrew Kim, and business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson.