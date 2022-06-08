Possible burglary incident ends in shooting in Hollywood

article

A shooting is under investigation in the Hollywood area Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a burglary in the area a little before 4 p.m. As officer tried to chase down a suspect, shots were fired, LAPD told FOX 11.

It is unknown who did the shooting and as of Wednesday night, officials did not say if anyone was hurt in either the burglary or the shooting.

FOX 11 has a crew heading to the scene. LAPD warned the public that traffic is expected to be impacted in the following areas:

Highland Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Odin Street

Odin Street to the 101 Freeway

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.