Police seek man accused of sexual assaulting female employee at Bell Gardens Petco

Police sought the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who is accused of attempting to rape a female Petco employee inside the store's bathroom in Bell Gardens. He was reportedly armed with scissors at the time of the attack.

The Bell Gardens Police Department received a call from the pet supply store located near the intersection of Eastern and Florence avenues just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said surveillance video footage revealed that the suspect entered the store about 15 minutes before the attack. The sexual assault appears to be premeditated due to the fact that he was seen on video repeatedly going into the bathrooms and studying how the door handles and locks operate, police said.

Moments after the suspect was seen studying the locks, a female employee entered the restroom when she heard the suspect fiddling with the handle. According to police, the suspect managed to use a pair of scissors to unlock the door when he proceeded to sexually assault her.

Authorities said he tried slamming her head on the bathroom sink and told her to “shut up” multiple times. The victim fought back and continued screaming. Eventually, her manager heard her screams and was able to come to her rescue.

The suspect managed to walk out of the store after the violent incident.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday morning, Petco has not released a statement regarding the alleged attack.

He is described by the department as a Black male between the ages of 25 to 35 with a medium build, flat-top style haircut, and wearing thick-framed glasses. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bell Gardens Police Department Dispatch Center at 562-806-7600 or Detective Sgt. Sinisi at 562-806-7694.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.