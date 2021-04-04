Police searching for 76-year-old man in wheelchair who went missing at LAX

article

Authorities are searching for a 76-year-old man who was last seen in a wheelchair at the Terminal 4 exit to the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared a photo on social media Sunday to help find Michael Sneed.

Sneed suffers from kidney failure and was last seen a little after 2:15 p.m. Saturday at LAX, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

His family is very concerned, authorities said.

Sneed, who wears glasses, is described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall Black man with balding gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, gray pants and blue shoes.

Sneed also has a tattoo of the name "Michael' on his left shoulder.

The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urges anyone with any information regarding Sneed's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.

