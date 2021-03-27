Police searching for 51-year-old diabetic man reported missing in Lakewood

Authorities continued their search on Saturday to locate a missing 51-year-old man with diabetes who was last seen in Lakewood.

Brook Cavanaugh Brent was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's department.

Brent is Black, stands 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a gray shirt and a black sweatshirt.

Brent has several tattoos, including the name "Theresa" tattooed on his right forearm and upper left arm, and a picture of Winnie the Pooh with the names "Alexus" and "Brook Jr." around it on his left arm authorities said.

Police say he also suffers from diabetes.

Anyone with information on Brent's whereabouts was asked to call the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.