Police searching for 18-year-old woman last seen in Bellflower

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday morning after last being seen in Bellflower.

Chisomaga Pamela Ozokwo was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 14000 block of McNab Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Ozokwo is Black, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow tube top shirt and gray slacks and driving a white 2019 Hyundai Accent with California license plate number 8RDK264, the department said.

According to authorities, her family is very concerned.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.

