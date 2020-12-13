Police search for missing 71-year-old La Habra woman

Police asked for the public's help to find a 71-year-old woman who went missing Sunday in La Habra.

Barbara Jordan a resident of the city, was last seen early Sunday afternoon in the area of Lambert Road between South Beach Boulevard and Idaho Street, La Habra police reported.

As of 8:30 p.m., La Habra police reported that Jordan may have been seen at the Stater Bros. Market at the intersection of La Mirada Boulevard and Imperial Highway.

Jordan is Black. She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, police said.

She may be wearing pajamas or similar clothes, a maroon-colored coat and carrying a purse. Jordan is probably on foot.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts was asked to call La Habra police at 562-383-4300 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.