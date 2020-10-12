Police pursue reported stolen U-Haul truck from Los Angeles to Orange County

Police are in pursuit of a reported stolen U-Haul truck going southbound on the 405 Freeway from Santa Fe Springs to the Orange County area Monday night.

Buena Park police initially started the pursuit at around 8:30 p.m., but the California Highway Police was assisting, the CHP said.

The U-Haul was reported stolen, authorities said.

The pursuit driver traveled south past Huntington Beach and took Harbor Boulevard through various Orange County cities, including Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley.

Then, the driver decided to take the 22 Freeway westbound heading back towards the 405 Freeway in the Garden Grove area.

Next, the driver took the northbound 405 Freeway and headed towards the Long Beach area.

After losing a tire, the driver led police onto Long Beach Boulevard and other surface streets, occasionally driving on the wrong side of the street.

A short time later, the front right tire also seemed to be damaged and the U-Haul began to spark.

At around 9:45 p.mp the pursuit suspect crashed the U-Haul into a parked truck on Long Beach Boulevard, near 47th Street, in the Long Beach area.

This is a developing story

