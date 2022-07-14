Shooting under investigation in Beverly Grove area

article

A shooting is under investigation in the Beverly Grove area late Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and North Fairfax Avenue. LAPD initially said it was a "police incident" before later specifying that it was an officer-involved shooting.

As of 8 p.m., LAPD have not specified who did the shooting or what prompted the shooting to take place in the first place.

So far, no injuries or arrests have been officially announced.

