2 El Monte PD officers hospitalized after shooting

Two police officers are being rushed to the hospital following a shooting in the El Monte area.

Authorities responded to a call near the intersection of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue Monday evening. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two officers with the El Monte Police Department were shot by a suspect.

LASD told FOX 11 that the suspect is believed to be dead following the shooting.

Officials did not specify how the shooting broke out in the first place or what ultimately killed the suspect.

LASD is helping El Monte PD with the investigation.

