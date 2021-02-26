LAPD officer hit by car in South Los Angeles

A Los Angeles police officer was hit by a car in South Los Angeles Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a crash in the 200 block of East King Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Two people, one of them being an LAPD officer, were taken to the hospital.

The officer was on foot when they got hit by the car.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department -- who is helping with investigations -- the crash is believed to be an accident, not something that was done with criminal intentions. The LAPD officer's injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

