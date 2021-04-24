Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hollywood

Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Hollywood.

Officers responded to the area of Sunset Blvd. and North Fairfax Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

A dispatcher in the LAPD's Operations Center confirmed the shooting was fatal.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known, it is also unknown if any officers were injured.

City News Service contributed to this report.

