Police investigating after 2 found dead in Long Beach neighborhood

Police say two were found dead in a Long Beach neighborhood on Saturday evening.

At around 5:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of E. Esther Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, authorities said.

Officers found two Black males with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. They immediately began lifesaving measures on the victims and requested assistance from the Long Beach Fire Department.

When paramedics arrived at the location the victims were pronounced dead.

Police say the motive for the incident remains under investigation; however, it is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Hubbard or Ethan Shear in the Homicide Section at (562) 570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App Store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

