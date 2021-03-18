Police find body in Encino while investigating reports of man with axe

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a home garage in Encino.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Coronet Drive around noon after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Once officers arrived, a victim and several other citizens directed officers to the suspect. A man was taken into custody without incident and an axe and knife were recovered at the scene.

The victim suffered minor lacerations and is expected to survive.

Around 12:50 p.m. West Valley patrol officers responded to a request in

the 17700 block of Alonzo Place.

Police say they located an elderly man with numerous contusions and lacerations inside his house. The 100-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department says Valley Bureau Homicide detectives have a suspect in custody for the initial assault with a deadly weapon. However, detectives are trying to determine if that suspect is responsible for the elderly man’s death.



This is a developing story

