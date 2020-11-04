Police declare unlawful assembly at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles

article

Police have declared an unlawful assembly at a Downtown Los Angeles intersection as votes cast during the General Election continue to be counted Wednesday night.

The unlawful assembly advisory was issued at the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street.

The Los Angeles Police Department is telling people gathering at the intersection to disperse and leave. LAPD said on social media that the advisory stemmed from "a large and unruly crowd."

LAPD did not specify what the gathering was about and what was unruly about the crowd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

