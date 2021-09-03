Buena Park police chase ends in deadly shooting, lockdown at nearby school lifted

article

A police chase takes a deadly turn in Buena Park, ending in one person being killed and prompting a nearby school to briefly go on lockdown.

According to the Buena Park Police Department, officers tried to get a driver to pull over. The driver, however, did not stop and a police chase ensued.

The tense situation ultimately ended in an officer-involved shooting, killing the police chase suspect, Buena Park PD told FOX 11. The shooting prompted Buena Park Junior High School to go on lockdown before reopening less than an hour later.

Officials did not give details on what prompted the officer(s) to open fire. Police also did not explain what happened between when the chase started happening and the suspect dying.

No one else was hurt in the shooting or the chase, Buena Park PD said.

The area near Orangethorpe Avenue and Valley View Avenue is shut down as police investigate the deadly shooting.

Officials did not specify what the driver was wanted for in the first place.

