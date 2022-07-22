Police chase ends in shooting in South Los Angeles area

A police chase ended in a shooting near the South Los Angeles area Friday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle. The chase eventually ended near the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Drucker Street.

The suspect, believed to be armed with a gun, was shot by an officer at the scene.

The suspect was not moving and was bleeding profusely when SkyFOX was over the scene. Officials did not give the health status of the suspect.