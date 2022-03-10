Police Chase: Authorities in pursuit of possibly armed suspect in Los Angeles

Authorities are chasing a white SUV in Los Angeles late Thursday night.

SkyFOX is over the police chase scene in Los Angeles as a white SUV is leading authorities on a pursuit.

Officials fear the suspect is possibly armed. The suspect was initially wanted in Baldwin Park for possibly brandishing a weapon.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

