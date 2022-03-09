Police break up 'large disturbance' at Crenshaw High School, prompting lockdown

article

Crenshaw High School was placed on lockdown after a "large disturbance" involving more than 100 students took place on campus Wednesday, according to school police.

Officials with the Los Angeles School Police Department said the incident, an alleged fight, occurred before 10 a.m. and one person was taken to a hospital for breathing problems. At one point, the Los Angeles Police Department was called in to assist.

Once LAPD officers arrived, they were able to restore order and remain on campus to monitor the situation. The school will remain on lockdown for the day and will have a modified dismissal for students.

No arrests were made in the incident.

