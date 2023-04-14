Police activity in Perris ends in shooting and K9 being hurt

article

Law-enforcement activity in Perris takes a violent turn Friday night.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call near the area of River Road and Eagle Crest Court. Deputies said the law-enforcement activity ended in a shooting and a K9 officer being hurt.

Deputies did not specify what led to the shooting. Officials also did not specify how the dog got hurt.

As of 8 p.m., officials have not given an update on the K9's condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.