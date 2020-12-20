Police: 3 suspects sought in 4 separate Altadena shootings

Four separate shootings occurred in Altadena on Sunday afternoon leaving at least two people wounded, authorities said.

The shootings began about 12:10 p.m., Deputy Morgan Arteaga said.

The Los Angeles Sheriff Department's Altadena station has issued an alert to locate three men in silver or gray possible Nissan Maxima suspected of a number of random shootings.

The first shooting happened in the 3100 block of Santa Anita Avenue and left a 49-year-old man wounded, Arteaga said.

The second occurred in the 2600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue about 30 minutes after the first, Arteaga said.

Advertisement

No one at that shooting was hit by gunfire.

A third shooting took place in the 3100 block of Olive Avenue about 10 minutes after the second, she said. In that attack, a 31-year-old man was hit by gunfire.

The victims were transported to a hospital and expected to survive, Arteaga said.

A fourth shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of West Harriet Street, Arteaga said. One man was wounded in the lower chest, transported to a hospital by paramedics and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD's Altadena station at 626-798-1131.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CNS contributed to this story

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.