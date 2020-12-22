Woman shot inside Kohl's in Whittier, suspect on the run

Police are on the scene of a shooting that took place inside the Kohl's on Whittwood Lane in Whittier on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at 15602 Whittwood Lane in the Whittwood Town Center.

One woman was apparently shot and her condition is unknown, authorities said.

Whittier police have closed off the area near the Kohl's department store on Whittwood Lane near Colima Road.

Authorities believe the shooter has fled on foot and remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

