Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 8:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys

Woman shot inside Kohl's in Whittier, suspect on the run

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Shooting inside Kohl’s in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - Police are on the scene of a shooting that took place inside the Kohl's on Whittwood Lane in Whittier on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at 15602 Whittwood Lane in the Whittwood Town Center.

One woman was apparently shot and her condition is unknown, authorities said.

Whittier police have closed off the area near the Kohl's department store on Whittwood Lane near Colima Road.

Authorities believe the shooter has fled on foot and remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.