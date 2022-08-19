Person shot in West Hollywood, LASD says

article

A shooting investigation is underway in West Hollywood Friday evening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m.

One person was shot in the incident. LASD said deputies at the scene were flagged down mid-patrol when a person alerted them that they were shot.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.