Person shot at Hawthorne Metro stop, police searching for suspect

article

A person was shot at a Metro stop in Hawthorne Wednesday night and police are searching for the shooter.

It happened sometime around 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the stop near the intersection of W. 120th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the person was shot in the torso on the platform at the Metro station.

Deputies said they're searching for the suspect, but did not provide any identifying information. The status of the gunshot victim was also unclear.

SUGGESTED: 2 separate stabbings reported at or near LA Metro stations within hours

Bus shuttles replaced Metro C Line service between the Hawthorne/Lennox and Vermont/Athens Stations while police investigated, Metro reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.