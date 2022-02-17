Pedestrian struck, killed by allegedly stolen Amazon truck

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an allegedly stolen Amazon truck in South Los Angeles Thursday.

The truck was reported stolen at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and 41st Place, near Gilbert Lindsay Recreation Center, according to preliminary reports from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect drove the truck to the area of East 48th Street and South Main Street, where it struck the pedestrian, authorities said.

The suspect attempted to flee the area on foot, but was taken into custody shortly afterward, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person's name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

No further details were immediately released.

