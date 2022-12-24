Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene.

The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, with a canopy requested, Cruz said.

SUGGESTED: Tesla dashcam captures pedestrian walking across 5 Freeway during traffic

Information about the victim and suspect vehicle was not immediately available, he said.