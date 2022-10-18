Paul Flores trial: verdict reportedly reached in case over Kristin Smart's murder

A jury has reportedly reached a verdict in the trial of Paul Flores who is accused of murdering Kristin Smart when the two were students at Cal Poly in 1996.

Prosecutors claim that Flores, 45, killed Smart after attempting to rape her following a party. Witnesses said Flores was the last person to be seen with Smart. Her body has never been found.

Flores' father Ruben Flores, 81, is also on trial in Monterey County. He is accused of being an accessory after the fact to murder for allegedly helping cover up his son's actions. Authorities claim that Smart was buried in the yard of the elder Flores' home.

Kristin Smart went missing on May 25, 1996 while attending California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and has not been heard from since. (Photo by Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Images)

Father and son were tried by separate juries. The jury for the father reached its verdict yesterday, but its decision has been sealed while the son's jury continued deliberations.

Both verdicts will be revealed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.